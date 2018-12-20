image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi drop in around the same time

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi drop in around the same time

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 20 2018, 11.30 pm
back
bharatBollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodnick jonasNickyankaPriyanka ChopraSalman KhanVivek Oberoi
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: Salman Khan makes a surprising entry!
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Kajol directs Asha Bhosle to the paps

Deepika, Anushka, Katrina: Professional photo shoots are the new wedding shizz

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas reception: Deepveer make a grand entry