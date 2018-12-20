Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi drop in around the same time

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in for a grand reception for their Bollywood buddies on December 20. Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Hema Malini, Kajol, AR Rahman, Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Zaira Wasim and a lot more came in. However, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, too, arrived at the reception. Wait… did we say Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi together? Yes, we did! One of Bollywood’s biggest rivals - Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi - are under one roof.

The two of them have been on bad terms for reasons known to all of us. Since then, Salman Khan has consistently given cold vibes to the Saathiya actor despite Vivek’s efforts to forget the past. Well, leaving the past aside, will this reunion act as their reunion as well? Will Salman bury the hatchet and make peace? Bhai is unpredictable. If he can move on from Priyanka’s stint of leaving Bharat and attend the reception, he can do anything.

