image
Friday, December 21st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: Salman Khan makes a surprising entry!

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: Salman Khan makes a surprising entry!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   December 20 2018, 10.55 pm
back
bharatBollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodnick jonasNickyankaPriyanka ChopraSalman Khan
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: Sainal Nehwal, Hema Malini step in as the first guests!
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Kajol directs Asha Bhosle to the paps

Deepika, Anushka, Katrina: Professional photo shoots are the new wedding shizz

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas reception: Deepveer make a grand entry