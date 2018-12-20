Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Reception: Salman Khan makes a surprising entry!

The NickYanka post-wedding celebrations have started with a bang! After hosting a grand reception for the media on December 19, the couple is all set for a grand reception for their B-Town buddies. Priyanka and Nick are hosting a second reception on December 20. Expectedly, many Bollywood biggies have started pouring in, however, the one caught our special attention was Bollywood actor, Salman Khan. Bhai looked absolutely dynamic in his black and blue suit. Not to miss that wide smile.

We weren’t really assuming the superstar would grace this event due to some good old history between Salman and Priyanka. It was only recently when Priyanka made a hastened exit from Salman Khan's Bharat. The reason was, undoubtedly, Nick Jonas. The news created so much frenzy amidst the media that the director of Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar, had to issue a statement mentioning that everything’s fine between them. He even hinted at Priyanka’s relationship with Nick back then.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

While Bhai is known for holding grudges, to our astonishment, he came in to wish the couple. Looks like the two have called for peace and Salman might work with Priyanka, in near future. Great times ahead!