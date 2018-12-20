Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: The FIRST picture of the celestial couple is here!

The happily married couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are hosting their second wedding reception on December 20. The big night is what we've been waiting for with bated breath. A-listers from the industry like Hema Malini, Vidya Balan and Madhur Bhandarkar were among the first guests to arrive. Finally, we got a glimpse of the heavenly couple after waiting for long. The two went for an authentically luxurious look. Check out the newlyweds’ first picture!
PeeCee went for a full-sleeved lehenga and with a thin necklace and a shade of light peach lipstick. The global diva went for a completely minimal makeup look and looked effortlessly beautiful! Heartthrob Nick opted for blue as well and matched his blue suit with a black tee inside. Can’t we just keep staring at the duo over and again?
View this post on Instagram
And the lovely couple are here... posing with a shoulder... we’ll get you the other half of the guest too... give us a moment... #priyankachopra #nickjonas
A post shared by IN.com (@indotcom) on
At the media reception on Thursday, Priyanka introduced Nick as her husband to the guests. The two tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur On December 1 and 2. Since then, the much-in-love pair has only been bombarding our social media timelines with the inside pictures and video snippets of their fairytale wedding.
Stay tuned for more updates!