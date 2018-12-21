Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reception: The groom gets a taste of a Bollywood dance off

There’s no party like a Bollywood party. Whether it’s birthdays or celebrating big box office wins, a Bollywood bash is unparalleled. The songs, the no holds barred dancing, the food, the camaraderie – it’s a sight to watch. But when it comes to Bollywood wedding, it’s another ball-game altogether. Hair is let down and the best dancing shoes are brought out. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding reception for her Bollywood friends was no different. The OG desi girl took to the dance floor like she’d been missing it and OMG, the moves. This girl may be away from Bollywood for over 3 years now but, she’s still got the moves.

Priyanka Chopra is among the better dancers in Bollywood and she proved it once again at her LIT reception on Thursday night. She first took to the dance floor with husband Nick Jonas and while she was belting those moves, Nick seemed a bit stiff. Naturally! Then was maverick Ranveer Singh’s turn to dance with the new bride and they gave us full Dil Dhadakne Do feels. The Zoya Akhtar film was Priyanka’s last movie in Bollywood before she left for the US of A. So when PeeCee took the floor with her co-star Ranveer to dance on the famous Gallan Goodiyaan from Dil Dhadakne Do, we could not stop playing that video on loop. So good.

Nick Jonas was indeed given a taste of what a good Bollywood party looks like. Priyanka danced with her beau on a number she aced on screen - Pinga from Bajirao Mastani, even as her peers cheered her on.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in early December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. After holding a reception on Wednesday night for their media friends and family, Thursday night was dedicated to her Bollywood pals. Big names like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kajol, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan are among those who attended the gala event.