Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Sabyasachi reveals how the bride's midnight blue lehenga was made

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are still in celebration mode as the newlyweds hosted two back-to-back receptions in Mumbai. On December 19, 2018, PeeCee’s mother, Madhu Chopra, hosted a reception for close friends and media at JW Marriot. The event saw some well-known faces in attendance. For the night, Priyanka opted for a brocade lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and looked alluring. Now, the designer himself has shared a video about how the blue corset-anarkali was made and must say that a remarkable amount of effort went into bringing the look to life.

Right from dying the fabric midnight blue, weaving it from scratch to even adding a huge chunk of golden embroidered work in the hemline, it takes a lot to make an ensemble for a celebrity client. Kudos to Sabya here! Many girls go gaga over Sabayachi’s gorgeous outfits. It's like a dream come true for anyone to wear Sabyasachi on their big day. The intricate detailing and his artistic approach make his designs a masterpiece.

The huge diamond neckpiece PeeCee was seen donning at her reception was from Sabyasachi's heritage collection. In the making video, we also see a snippet of the elegant jewellery. We are stunned and how!