image
Saturday, December 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas security guards clash with the media in Jodhpur

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas security guards clash with the media in Jodhpur

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 01 2018, 7.31 pm
back
jodhpurnick jonasNickyankaNickYanka WeddingPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra and Nick JonasWedding
nextPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' chemistry oozes love as they appear on Vogue Newlyweds
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ first date lasted all of five minutes

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: PM Narendra Modi to bless the couple?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Top photographers are already there and you don't want to miss the pictures