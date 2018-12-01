Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas security guards clash with the media in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding the Jodhpur is sure garnering much attention. Fans from across the world are tuned in to get a glimpse of details from the multiple wedding ceremonies and celebrations but with little luck on that end. Priyanka and Nick have issued a no camera diktat on guests which means we’re left with leaked images, if at all. Media persons and the paparazzi have been bending-backwards trying to get their hands (and lens) on something related to the wedding.

Now we have visuals of security personnel preventing the media from capturing footage from a location that looks like public property. We learn the incident took place five kilometers away from the wedding venue near Ram Mandir. Members of the media can be seen and heard arguing and even negotiating with security over shooting visuals of Umaid Bhawan from that particular property. Some of the security personnel even appear to be white men, indicating they could be from Nick’s security team. One of them even put his hand on the cameral of the person recording the video.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is an event of international interest. Nick is a hugely popular American pop star and Priyanka is both a Bollywood and a Hollywood star. They have fan bases across the globe and a curiosity around their love life and wedding is only justified. In fact, it’s probably what they signed up for.