Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: The Cut faces severe backlash over click bait story, pulls it down

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding, a truly high-profile one, was a matter of importance for the American media, just as much as the Indian press. Probably in the drive of cashing in on the buzz, The Cut decided to churn out a venomous piece, an extremely 'analytical' one on the timeline of Nick and Priyanka's love story. Funnily enough, The Cut (a subsidiary of The New York Magazine) describes itself as a publication with 'wit, honesty, and power' that 'covers the issues that matter to women with stylish minds'. Author Mariah Smith (whose retrospective piece was sadly pulled down later) doesn't seem to be in any kind of sync with her publication's principles though.

Such is the lust for traffic that The Cut thought it fit to bottle the internationally talked-about affair (and wedding) into their parochial viewpoints. The article completely neglects Priyanka's existing and established a career in Bollywood as it described her as 'Bollywood's first crossover star who came to the US to make her name and fame'. It also loudly, and clearly, called PeeCee a 'global scam artist'. The point here is not how offended our desi, pro-Priyanka sentiment is, the accusations in the piece aren't justified. Uncalled attacks such as these dismiss a woman's achievements when an outsider is making some noise.

The author also goes into a vehement rant, trying to institute how this marriage was all about making money and how sponsors overshadowed everyone else; from their Tiffany's engagement ring to their wedding pictures that were exclusively published by People, their custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding attires, Priyanka's tie-up with Amazon Registry about wedding essentials and more. She called Nick 'Priyanka's forever bitch' and empathised with the very young (what she meant: a naive kid) Nick who had no clue what was he getting into (what she meant: he wanted to have some fun and unexpectedly found himself getting married one fine morning). So much burn happening there!

One of the paragraphs of the original story read as below:

"Like Priyanka said in her tweet earlier this year, the world would know if she got married, and she was right. Plus, I’m sure she was offended that people would assume her mangalsutra could be so small and nondescript [referring to the evil eye bracelet on her wrist that was mistaken briefly for a mangalsutra], considering the one she’s wearing now is just one massive diamond. She’s also taken their pre-wedding festivities to whatever level is above the next level. For the couple's sangeet, or musical night (which is typically held the night before the marriage ceremony), Priyanka and Nick’s families performed on a stage set up that’s typically reserved for events such as the Academy Awards or the Tonys. And, frankly, I am offended that the evening was not televised — we all deserve to see Kevin Jonas and Sansa Stark perform on the same stage."

Such was Mariah's hurry to finish her copy before the deadline that she didn't bother googling up what a Mangalsutra signifies. And hey, Kevin Jonas and Sansa Stark's performance for free? You're way too demanding.

Grabbing eyeballs can prove to be a task. And Mariah, since she HAD to make the most of it, (and the 'global scam artist' was the top trend) chose to blatantly let her sexist, judgmental pen vent it out, without thinking of the consequences it could lead to. The article soon met with massive outrage all over Twitter and The Cut had to pull it down.

