image
Thursday, December 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: The Cut faces severe backlash over click bait story, pulls it down

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: The Cut faces severe backlash over click bait story, pulls it down

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 06 2018, 12.10 am
back
backlashBollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodmagazinenick jonasPriyanka ChopraslammedThe CutWedding
nextPriyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas: New bride opens up on her opulent wedding
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: The too hot to handle couple steps out for an event!

Priyanka Chopra’s mangalsutra is absolutely precious!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: PM Modi takes to Instagram to wish the couple