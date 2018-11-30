Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: A guide for dummies will keep guests well-informed!

As Jodhpur glams up for the mammoth wedding of global star Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas, the couple aims to keep their guests well-informed. It seems that the guests of this insanely star-studded wedding have each received an information guide to both, the Hindu ceremony and the Christian ceremony. Have a look:

Below is a close-up of the information guide that reads 'Western Wedding For Dummies'. While it's yet to be revealed what the information on the inside of this card is, it makes sense to have a hand-out like this one given that both Priyanka and Nick don't just come from different religions but also widely different cultures. It can be assumed that this information will cater to all of Priyanka's side of the wedding and will keep them appraised during the Christian wedding ceremony. Like all things Priyanka, this too is a classy affair.

As Priyanka and Nick, both, believe in different religions, they sought to have ceremonies to please both ends. Earlier, a source revealed the duo will also exchange Tiffany wedding bands. "Both ceremonies will take place at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. While the bridal trousseau will be an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation, she will sport a Ralph Lauren ensemble for the Christian wedding. The couple will exchange Tiffany wedding bands."