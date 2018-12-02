Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: A Sangeet ceremony that was no less than a glittery award night

Love is such a strong force; it goes beyond all barriers of geography, languages, cultures and binds two hearts together. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding saw a beautiful union of two souls and near and dear ones were witness to the events that took their love story to the next level. Ahead of their Hindu wedding ceremony, Priyanka chared a bunch of photos and a small video, giving us a sneak peek into their beautiful sangeet ceremony. Each face glowing in happiness, each heart pounding in joy; that's how a perfect celebration looks like.

In fact, the Sangeet looked no less than a mini Bollywood award ceremony! There was a great stage set, there were light and music in abundance and everyone was seen grooving. PeeCee's mom Madhu Chopra, dressed in a blue saree, looked graceful as she grooved with all her heart. Such a lovely sight it must have been! And since the wedding is between a Bollywood (and Hollywood) actress and a globally popular musician, you got to have few rocking performers in the family itself.

Hence, we also saw the bride's sister Parineeti Chopra performing on stage. So did Nick's brother Joe Jonas. And of course, Priyanka herself. Have a close look at her saree and the steps she's doing, and you will be reminded of her very popular track Desi Girl from Dostana. There are high chances that she actually danced to it! Nick Jonas was quite an ideal Dulha who understood that the true spirit of an Indian wedding is in its celebration. He soaked in the mood and shook a leg as well.

Besides, all of Nick's companions who flew down from the US were decked up in stunning Indian attires from head to toe. Among the guests, we spotted the Ambanis cheering the couple on as well. The pictures are so happy, they almost can make for a film's posters!

Here's hoping that the fun quotient goes a few notches higher during the wedding...