image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Alia Bhatt is the most excited of all!

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Alia Bhatt is the most excited of all!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 19 2018, 3.24 pm
back
Alia BhattBollywoodbrahmastradeepveerEntertainmentnick jonasPriyanka ChopraRanbir Kapoor
nextSushmita Sen turns 43, boyfriend Rohman Shawl has the best wish for his 'jaan'
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh Edition: Beige and white ruled Mr Singh's wedding week

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Pics from groom's haldi ceremony are insanely cute!

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Here's the bride's team, striking a pose with the newlyweds