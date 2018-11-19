Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Alia Bhatt is the most excited of all!

After DeeVeer wedding taking the internet by storm, B-town is gearing up for another big wedding. It’s the upcoming wedding of global actors Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas that has got us all excited. While nothing has been confirmed as yet, we hear that the long-awaited D-Day of the duo will finally take place on December 1. However, the one person who seems to be the most excited of all for this event is Alia Bhatt.

The Raazi star, who graced the Lux Golden Rose Awards on Sunday evening, told the media at the event that she can’t wait to see Priyanka as a bride.

Expressing her excitement, she said, “I am very happy and excited about the wedding. I am also very eager to see Priyanka in her wedding attire.”

“I have a lot of warmth and love for her. I wish she has a beautiful wedding and I am sure she’ll make a beautiful bride and she should have a beautiful life,” she added.

Wait, that’s not all. The actor, whose romance with Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor is now the talk of the town, was also quizzed about her wedding. Here’s what she had to say.

“You’ll have to wait for that to happen! It will take time,” she shared.

Meanwhile, apart from Brahmastra, the busy star also has Kalank in her kitty. Kalank features an ensemble cast comprising of Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.