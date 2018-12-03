Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Another church wedding to follow in Los Angeles?

Bollywood's own Desi Girl is now married to her beau, the global musician and lyricist. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their wedding vows in a Christian wedding and a traditional Hindu wedding, respecting their own backgrounds and ethnicities. The newlyweds have not yet released pictures from their weddings yet. New bride Priyanka decked up in a green Sabyasachi saree and stepped out with her hubby looking stunning. No points for guessing that she must have rocked her bridal avatars as well.

However, the celebrations aren't over yet. If reports are to be believed, then they will have a church wedding, once they are back to Los Angeles. "I think they have plans to have a ceremony may be in a Church possibly. We don't know too much information as yet," a Hollywood reporter, who flew down to Jodhpur to cover Priyanka and Nick's wedding, told Times Now. That sounds exciting! Quite sure Nick would want a celebration in his own country as well.

On another note, have you caught glimpses from their fun-filled wedding as well? With a huge stage set up, lights flashing all across and the music playing, it looked and felt like a true celebration. All of the bride and groom's family members, including Madhu Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas, performed at the ceremony. Not to forget, the Desi Girl herself shook a leg too! We now await their wedding pictures.