image
Monday, December 3rd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Another church wedding to follow in Los Angeles?

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Another church wedding to follow in Los Angeles?

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 03 2018, 7.53 pm
back
BollywoodChristian WeddingChurch weddingEntertainmentHindu Weddinghollywoodnick jonasNick Priyanka weddingPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Why is Nick Jonas dressed like a rickshaw driver?
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Denise Jonas gifts PeeCee earrings worth 55 lakh?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: PETA accuses the couple of promoting animal cruelty

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding made special with personalised signature tag