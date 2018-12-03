Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Denise Jonas gifts PeeCee earrings worth 55 lakh?

Right from their engagement, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have celebrated their special moments with lavish arrangements. We earlier reported how Nick had shut down a Tiffany store to pick the perfect engagement ring for Priyanka. Their custom-made wedding attires from Ralph Lauren must have cost an astonishing amount; leave aside booking the whole of Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan and the royal reception for friends, family members and guests from the US.

Here's an addition. As per a report, Priyanka's mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, has gifted her diamond earrings worth Rs 55 lakh! The snowflake earrings from Van Cleef & Arpels are said to have cost her USD 79,500 for a pair. As per reports, each earring has 170 diamonds studded over a base of gold. Now that's the most stunning gift PeeCee could have received, as she steps into a new family!

Mrs Priyanka Nick Jonas, hence, had a great beginning. We almost could not take our eyes off the photos and videos from their Sangeet ceremony. The Mehendi pictures were just as happy! Mr and Mrs Jonas stepped out for the first time after marriage, looking stunning. Can we please have our hands on wedding photos now, please?