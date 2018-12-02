image
Sunday, December 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Ditch old fashioned celebrations, cricket is the new cool!

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Ditch old fashioned celebrations, cricket is the new cool!

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 02 2018, 5.09 pm
back
BollywoodChristian WeddingcricketEntertainmentHindu Weddinghollywoodmarriagenick jonasNick Priyanka weddingPriyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas have a true 'private wedding', beat Virushka and DeepVeer
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pictures are out and they are beautiful

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas security guards clash with the media in Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' chemistry oozes love as they appear on Vogue Newlyweds