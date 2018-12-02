Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Ditch old fashioned celebrations, cricket is the new cool!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now man and wife. On 1st December, they took the wedding vows in a Christian ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan in Rajasthan. The photographs shared by both the bride and the groom radiated so much of joy that forced us to say, touch wood. But it's not over yet. A traditional Hindu marriage follows on 2nd December. And while the first set of pictures released by the couple made us swoon all over them, Priyanka has now shared stories of the wedding party playing cricket. There were two teams, one the bride's team and the other the groom's. How cool is that?

Nick Jonas is great with his words, his voice and his guitar. But it looks like his talent isn’t just limited to music. He is great with that cricket bat too. He scored a great six! The question is, who won? AND, did Priyanka bat as well? Whatever the score line is, we’re quite sure the match was fun; and a great warm-up before the big evening. We eagerly waiting to find out who all dropped in for the Desi Girl's desi wedding to her Videsi groom.

That said, Nick, his brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner were all dressed in Indian attire for the mehendi ceremony in the pictures released on Saturday. We, in fact, heard Nick's brigade was really excited to witness an Indian wedding and we’re sure they’ll look their desi best on Sunday too.