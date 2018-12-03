Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Enraged Twitteratis point out Priyanka Chopra’s hypocrisy

The much-loved couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, tied the knot on December 1 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur amidst a lot of celebrations and frenzy. However, as the two of them got hitched, the palace was all lit up. There were firecrackers adorning the sky and the videos of the same, within no time, got viral on social media. This has enraged quite a few.

#WATCH: Fireworks at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot as per Christian rituals. pic.twitter.com/XpzYtGZG2G — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018

The video resulted in a lot of flak coming PeeCee’s way as the users online pointed out her hypocrisy. Let us take you back to this year’s Diwali when Priyanka Chopra had released a video urging people to avoid firecrackers as it causes a lot of pollution. Priyanka Chopra suffers from asthma, hence the video.

Guys pls don’t burn firecrackers, Priyanka Chopra is asthmatic pic.twitter.com/PJOry2HldG — AMIT ( मन व्याकुल वाले ) (@AMIT_GUJJU) December 1, 2018

Firecrackers not okay in Diwali. But okay at your wedding. #DoubleStandards!#NickYankaWedding #PriyankaKiShaadi — Noyon Jyoti Parasara | নয়ন জ্যোতি পৰাশৰ (@NoyonSENSE) December 2, 2018

Awesome fireworks display during your wedding! What happened to your message NOT to do fireworks during Diwali? Smell some hypocrisy? 🤔 @priyankachopra @nickjonas #PriyankaKiShaadi #PriyankaChopra #PriyankaNickWedding — Amit C (@imAmitC) December 2, 2018

Hi @ibreathefree does the firecrackers used in @priyankachopra and @nickjonas wedding are environment friendly ? Waiting for your reply as my kid asli want to have save environment friendly cracker's. #PriyankaKiShaadi #PriyankaWedsNick — Rahul Gandhi Chaparasi (@MumbaiLonday) December 2, 2018

The actor was trolled by many and people even called her out for her double standards. They wondered what happened to her asthma and concern for the environment and animals when she lit fireworks to celebrate her own wedding with Nick.

Well, this is not the first time where a celebrity has come under the public radar. We wonder what else #NickYanka are going to face.