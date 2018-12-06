image
Thursday, December 6th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Inside their mesmerising Hindu wedding

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Inside their mesmerising Hindu wedding

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   December 06 2018, 10.47 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentnick jonasPriyanka ChopraSabysachi Mukherjee
nextFashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra or Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who wore the pleated palazzo better?
ALSO READ

Zero: Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are the new BFFs in town

Priyanka Chopra will enter politics when she turns 45 suggests this astro prediction

While Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have their fan base in China, Prabhas dominates the Japanese territory