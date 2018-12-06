Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Inside their mesmerising Hindu wedding

The entire globe knows now that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are man and wife. They got married on December 1 and 2 via Christian and Hindu traditions respectively in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. While they made us wait for their wedding pictures, it was recently that the People magazine shared some amazing images from their white wedding. Now, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has shared some inside pictures from their Hindu ceremony as well and once again, we are at loss of words.

Dressed in red, embellished lehenga crafted by Sabya, Priyanka looks stunning and how. But more than her, its Nick who has grabbed our attention. It is fabulous to see how he has drenched himself in Hindu traditions. He looks so delightful in a light gold/beige coloured sherwani which he teamed with a white dupatta that had tassels. The pheta, the accessories and that tikka on his forehead; he is no less an Indian.

Further, it is beautiful to see how the entire Jonas family dressed in traditional to be a fit for the Indian wedding. Going by the pictures, it looks like all the Hindu traditions were followed to perfection and both, Jonas and Chopra families, were content with the setup.

Congratulations to you two once again!