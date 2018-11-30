Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Inside visuals of Umaid Bhawan Palace will leave you speechless

It is wedding season in Bollywood and after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, it is now time for Priyanka Chopra and her beau, Nick Jonas to get hitched. The wedding preps are in full swing and the bride and groom are already at the Umaid Bhawan Palace at Jodhpur. Thanks to social media, we can now tell that the hotel is lit up and ready for the grand event. An Instagram user has been very active on her account and it is thanks to her that we can get you some inside info.

Natasha Glover seems to be a guest at the hotel, and the young lady’s been putting up Instagram stories for the world to get a glimpse of everything going inside the palace. From her stories, we can tell that the hotel is well decorated (expected) and the lawns are very well trimmed (again, not surprised). What really caught our attention is the group of musicians seated right outside the hotel. They seem to be forming a welcome song for the guests. That looks pretty cool and sets in the desi vibe to the international wedding.

Glover was inside the hotel and shared a video of the interiors. How do they look? Well suffice to say, you’d not see something like that anywhere else. Another video shows a seating area filled with neatly aligned dining tables and flower pots. Priyanka and Nick have booked the entire hotel, so we’re assuming that whatever Natasha shot, was part of the décor for the wedding.