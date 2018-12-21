Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Kajol directs Asha Bhosle to the paps

Indian weddings are notorious for extending event days and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ D-Day is no different. After their grand wedding at the Umaid Bhavan Palace Hotel in Jodhpur, the couple hosted the reception for their friends and family on December 19. A day later, it is now time from the Bollywood bigshots to attend the couple’s special day. The star-studded affair is taking place at the Taj Lands End it Bandra West. As the guest roll in, we couldn’t help notice Kajol and the legendary singer Asha Bhosle making an entry.

Kajol walked right in front of the paparazzi with perfect expertise and was all smiles in her beautiful saree and minimal makeup. What we like is that she escorted Ashaji in front of the cameras and even directed her to pose for them. A moment to remember, we must say, as the actress guided Ashahji, who is a superstar in her own right, to some of the finer points of media interactions. Kajol is someone who is papped on a regular basis and knows a lot about smiling in front of an eager group of photographers.

The guest list for today’s event includes Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Zaira Wasim and others.