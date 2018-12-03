Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding made special with personalised signature tag

Talk about a fun-filled, yet private wedding, and we will tell you that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had one. Unlike their contemporaries, they ditched lavish foreign locations and chose Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan, a palace-like hotel in Rajasthan. As much as we would have liked it, not a single picture from the ceremony was leaked until they themselves revealed some. The arrangements were splendid and ALL of the bride and the groom's close ones were in attendance.

The couple personalised their wedding in every way they could. They wore internationally acclaimed designer, Ralph Lauren's creations for the Christian ceremony; a designer who is known to cast his magic for absolutely selective weddings. Their wedding rings were purchased from the Swiss luxury jewellery and watch brand Chopard. Priyanka's earrings and Nick's watch also came from the same brand. The couple made sure guests had an equally special experience as well! Let us show you a snap from their engagement ceremony.

Do you see that NP logo on the backdrop? Looks like that was custom-made especially for the wedding since we could spot it everywhere. In the Sangeet photos and videos shared by Priyanka, the same logo was seen at the back of the stage. In fact, Nick's guests, who were spotted out and about in the city, were seen carrying bags with the same logo engraved! Isn't that a great way to create memories?