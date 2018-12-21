Bollywood Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Madhu Chopra dances her heart out at daughter’s reception Murtuza Nullwala December 21 2018, 11.45 am December 21 2018, 11.45 am

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot earlier this month at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and it's been one big party ever since. The receptions began when the two organised a wedding reception in Delhi which was attended by none other than Prime Minister Narendra. In Mumbai, the actress organised two wedding receptions back-to-back, one for the media and another one for her B-Town friends. The Bollywood reception was attended by many big names from Bollywood like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Rekha, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, etc. The videos from the wedding reception have been doing the rounds of the social media and it looks like it was a bash worth talking about.

But there’s one video that has grabbed our attention. A daughter’s wedding is the happiest day in a mother’s life and PeeCee’s mom, Madhu Chopra over the moon. She danced her heart out with her son-in-law, Nick Jonas at Thursday's party. The mother-of-the-bride had her thumkas in place and we now know where Priyanka’s got her moves from. There’s another video too in which we can see Priyanka dancing on Jumma Chumma along with Mushtaq Shiekh, Deepika Padukone and Ishaan Khatter.

This was a Bollywood bash to be at. Nick Jonas surely got his fair share of B-town action at this party.