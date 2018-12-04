Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Parineeti Chopra and bestie Arpita Khan made gorgeous bridesmaids

Newly-weds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have sent us into a tizzy with glimpses of their wedding festivities. A day after the couple released pictures of their star-studded mehendi and sangeet, People Magazine took us by surprise by unveiling the pair’s official wedding pictures. The pictures, which are currently bombarding the internet. Seeing Nickyanka dressed in glamorous wedding wear, we just can’t stop swooning over the two. But among all, there’s a special picture that will steal all your attention. Wondering which? Read on.

We are talking about the stunning picture which brings Priyanka-Nick with all the bridesmaids and groomsmen in one frame. Did you notice Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, along with Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and PeeCee’s cousin Parineeti Chopra in the photograph? Furthermore, both of PeeCee’s sister-in-law’s, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, were her bridesmaids as well. Taking a closer look at the snapshot will also make you spot PeeCee’s managers- Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia. The entire group, holding bouquets of flowers, looks all beamed up with joy.

For the Christian wedding, PeeCee opted for a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph and Lauren gown which had an addition of 75-foot long veil. The bride's mother, Madhu Chopra, walked her down the aisle.

“It was all tears. All tears” spoke the Quantico star about the moment. “I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life,” she added.