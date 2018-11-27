Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Party time for the bride and the groom

The madness has begun. While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh travelled miles to get married, Priyanka Chopra chose to have her D-Day in her own country. Beau Nick Jonas is in Mumbai along with the Baraatis, Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner. Papa Jonas and Mama Jonas are expected to come to India soon and head to Jodhpur where the wedding is going to take place. But before the saat pheras, party toh banti hai.

Priyanka, Nick and a few family members let their hair down last night as they stepped out for dinner. It was a fun party which was attended by PeeCee’s cousin Parineeti Chopra and good friend Alia Bhatt. Of course, the pics are up on Instagram.

While everyone looks so excited in the picture, the Indian media too is not far behind. The couple literally got mobbed as they stepped out from the restaurant. All this to get their one perfect picture.

Now that’s the treatment one receives when you are a global star.

Unlike DeepVeer, Nickyanka haven’t revealed their wedding date but it is being reported that they will tie the knot on December 2. Before that, sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies have been organised.