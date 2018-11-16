Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: PeeCee to visit Jodhpur for wedding prep

After the grand wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, we now need to gear up for one more big fat Bollywood wedding. We are talking about our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra’s wedding with the American pop star Nick Jonas. Reportedly, Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot on December 2, 2018. According to a report in DNA, PeeCee’s mom Madhu Chopra has already reached Jodhpur to oversee the preparation and the Quantico actor will be joining her on Friday.

Reportedly, the wedding will take place at Umaid Bhawan Palace. The pre-wedding ceremonies, which will start from November 29, 2018, will take place in different locations in the Blue City. The wedding celebrations will begin with the sangeet and mehendi ceremony.

View this post on Instagram Cause the sun always shines on me... #onsetshenanigans ☀️#hairfordays A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 15, 2018 at 10:58pm PST

While the reports suggest that Priyanka will join her mom on Friday, she is currently in Delhi, shooting for her movie The Sky Is Pink. She posted a few pictures from the sets of the movie.

It was in August this year when Priyanka and Nick got engaged. The lady announced her engagement on her social media handles with some beautiful pictures. The engagement ceremony took place with Indian rituals and looks like even the wedding ceremony will be according to Punjabi rituals (PeeCee is a Punjabi kudi). Now, after Deepika, we can’t wait to watch Priyanka as the gorgeous bride.