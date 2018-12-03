Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: PETA accuses the couple of promoting animal cruelty

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a wedding to remember, with closed ones showering them with the best of love and warmth. Amid the royal essence of Rajasthan, they chose an equally royal venue, a perfect spot for a fairytale wedding. The sky was lit with a thousand firecrackers and the hotel decked up at its best. But when you are a public figure, every move you make is going to be under the scanners. Priyanka, who earlier advocated in favour of a cracker free, environmental and animal-friendly Diwali, was heavily trolled for bursting crackers on her own wedding day.

PETA has expressed sheer disappointment as horses and elephants that were used. A couple of photos that surfaced on Instagram showed animals being readied for the ceremony. It can be assumed that Nick arrived on a horse, as the tradition goes. "Priyanka has been ill-served by not being advised of the firestorm that would be caused by participating in animal abuse. It doesn't make a person look big or glamorous to promote cruelty to animals who have no choice but to serve. It makes them look small. Overwhelmingly, these days PETA is delighted to see so many celebrities feel passionate about protecting animals," Peta CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate said in his statement to IANS.

"Elephants for weddings live in chains and horses are controlled with whips, spiked bits," PETA India also wrote on Twitter, adding that more and more people are slowly rejecting means of recreation that result in animal abuse. We haven't yet heard from Nick or Priyanka on the same yet.