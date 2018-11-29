Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: PM Narendra Modi to bless the couple?

As the #NickYanka celebrations have kicked off in Rajasthan, a leading entertainment portal has reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Delhi reception held by the couple. Apart from the PM, many political names are set to grace the event that is going to take place on December 4th. Actor Priyanka Chopra will be marrying American pop star Nick Jonas in an intimate ceremony in Jodhpur.

It is being reported that the couple will fly from Jodhpur to Delhi on December 3. They are expected to throw a lavish reception at the Taj Palace Hotel for their family members and friends.

On Thursday, the bride and groom-to-be landed in Rajasthan with their respective families that included Joe Jonas and his fiance, the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Priyanka's cousin and cheerleader, Parineeti Chopra has also reached Jodhpur and it is rumoured that her ex, Charit Desai will be joining her. Just like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, this couple will also tie the knot twice in accordance with each other’s traditions.

