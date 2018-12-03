Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Shocked aunty goes viral

Just when we thought that the Bollywood wedding season is over and we can finally rest our fingers – and our keyboards - in comes the picture of an aunty with an incredible expression. What’s more, she’s in the same frame as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! Being a website dedicated to celebrity news, we had to do our bit. Especially since Twitter is going bonkers over her.

We don’t know who this lady is, but we can bet good money that she’s a guest in PeeCee’s wedding. The much-awaited official pictures from Priyanka’s wedding arrived through the couple’s Instagram handles. BTW, both shared the same images from their respective accounts. So much coupling, much wow.

Anyway, back to our mysterious aunty. The picture in question has everyone smiling, and Nick Jonas looking dashing as ever in a white sherwani. Auntyji was just behind the couple, possibly shouting something, astounded maybe, over the desi-videsi wedding. Did something go wrong and her ‘aunty logic’ spot it? Twitter thinks so! The ‘shocked’ aunty is now reigning twitter, possibly on a bigger scale than the wedding itself. She’s now a memorable figure in meme-land. Here are some of the best ones.

Meanwhile Indian aunties when they get to know Nick is younger than Priyanka !#NickyankaKiShaadi #NickyankaWedding pic.twitter.com/GQs9TKgoVK — Subham (@subhsays) December 1, 2018

That expression on Priyanka’ face when she got to know that this Aunty got more attention than her pics on the social media.#PriyankaKiShaadi #NickPriyankaWedding pic.twitter.com/41aqrPEWaw — Komal Maru (@cakomalmaru) December 2, 2018

That one aunty that’s against interracial marriage screaming “nooooooo don’t do it Priyanka” pic.twitter.com/OFrHszS9gr — Navjot Singh (@MrSingh9) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile, for those who are keeping track, Nick’s brother Joe is slated to tie the knot with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner next year, though the dates aren’t finalized.