Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: Singer Manasi Scott to perform at the functions?

The much loved Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot on December 2 amidst grand celebrations at the dreamy Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple will get married as per both Hindu and Christian traditions and the preparations for the same are underway in full swing. While the Chopra and Jonas families arrived at the venue on Thursday, we have been spotting many more special guests that are landing in Jodhpur to grace the occasion.

We spotted the singer and song-writer Manasi Scott at the airport on Friday and later the singer posted a few social media updates from the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The singer took to her Instagram to share a few glimpses from the much privatised NickYanka wedding but without revealing anything special.

We also chanced upon the guitarist, Shannon Pereira’s Instagram story and it reveals that the two of them will be performing at one of the functions of the NickYanka wedding. The two of them are sure to set the stage on fire and make the festivities a little more rocking!

Talking about the big fat NickYanka wedding, it is slated to happen on December 2 after an awesome three-day ritual that shall include the sangeet ceremony on November 29, a cocktail party on November 30 and the Haldi ceremony on December 1. This is one big affair taking place amidst tight security that holds a ban on cameras.

We will just be waiting here for official images to drop on social media!