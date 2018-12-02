Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The bride shares joyful moments from their Sangeet ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are to marry following a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2. As we eagerly wait to catch glimpses of PeeCee the bride, she has shared a number of joyful moments from her and Nick's Sangeet ceremony that took place in Jodhpur. With the affectionate company of family members and close friends, the close-knit affair turned into a memorable, joyous event. Each one took part to narrate Nick and Priyanka's love story through stories and music, adding tons of heart to every moment.

"Searching for new life/ Reaching for new heights/ Into the daylight/ So open your eyes, we're making the climb, taking the dive." Aren't they beautiful words for a couple who is beginning a new chapter of togetherness! Deep Into The Wild feat. Honoraries by Volunteer plays in the background as we see faces full of happiness, dancing to the tunes of the evening. The night looked soaked in celebration that only Priyanka Chopra could have pulled off. The festivities had Indian culture written all over it and even Nick’s side of the wedding gelled in effortlessly with their gorgeous Indian attire.

If Sangeet was this fun, we can only imagine the blast that this wedding will be? We can't wait!