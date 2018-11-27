Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The bride to be's Mumbai home is lit and how!

We aren't out of the DeepVeer fever yet. Newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are about to host their Mumbai reception on Wednesday, 28th November. Meanwhile, our own Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for her D-day as well! Priyanka and beau Nick Jonas will tie the knot on 2nd December amid a big, fat Indian wedding in Jodhpur. Ahead of the special occasion, her Mumbai residence has decked up to welcome the happiness with open arms!

Looks gorgeous, isn't it?

On that note, did you know that PeeCee's mom Madhu Chopra is absolutely fond of Jodhpur and that was one reason why they picked it as the wedding venue? "Mera bahut pasandida shehar hai. Saari duniya chhodkar hum yahan aaye hai. (I really love this city. We have left the whole world and come here)," she earlier told the press.

Nick Jonas, along with ladkewale Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, has arrived in Mumbai already. Priyanka, who was shooting for The Sky Is Pink in Delhi, has returned to Mumbai as well and was seen partying with her man-to-be and other friends.

Priyanka and Nick's Haldi ceremony is set to take place on 1st December. Prior to that, on 29th November, a Sangeet celebration will be hosted and a cocktail party will be held on 30th November.

Stay tuned for the freshest updates from Priyanka and Nick's wedding!