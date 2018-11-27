Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The cost of their wedding will make you go WTF!

December is close by but we are not talking about Christmas here. Priyanka Chopra and her beau Nick Jonas will be getting married on December 2 via Indian ceremony while on December 3, in a Christian wedding ceremony. The couple had been dating for a couple of months now. Most of the details of their wedding, however, are very hush-hush. But here are a few deets that are making our jaws slack.

As far as we know, the couple will be exchanging vows at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The Jonas family along with Sophie Turner (Joe Jonas’ girlfriend and Game of Thrones star) have already arrived in India and are prepping up for the wedding.

A report in DNA India said that the Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace has been booked for Novemebr 29 to December 3. The daily apparently got in touch with the hotel and asked for a reservation, to which they replied that none of the rooms are available between the aforesaid dates. Booking can be made till November 28 and from December 4. All rooms are booked between those dates. The pre-wedding ceremonies, which include haldi, sangeet and mehendi will reportedly take place at the Mehrangarh Fort.

The Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace is the world’s sixth largest residence. It was once the home of the former Jodhpur royal family and is partly owned by the Taj Hotels. The palace was built by Maharaja Umaid Singh between 1928 and 1943, and designed by Henry Vaughan Lanchester, a British architect. With a history like that, it doesn’t take a genius to guess the bill.

A leading news portal tabulated the costs and came up with a total. The hotel comes with 64 suites – 22 palace rooms, 24 historical rooms, 10 royal suits, six grand royal suites and two presidential suites. Info from the hotel states that the palace rooms come at Rs 47,300, historical suites are at Rs 65,300, royal suites at Rs 1.45 lakhs, grand royal suites come for Rs 2.30 lakh and finally Rs 5.04 lakh for the presidential suites. Now all that is not including taxes. Now do the math. That’s a whopping Rs 64.40 lakh per night. Add in five days and it amounts to Rs 3.2 crore.

Of course, this amount is exclusive of the food and other expenses that you’d typically foot during a wedding. Wait, there’s more! The ceremonies will be conducted at the Mehrangarh Fort and DNA quoted a management official who said that a “minimum of 40 rooms need to be booked at the Umaid Bhawan Palace for the ceremony to happen at the Mehrangarh Fort. There will also be an additional cost of Rs 10 lakh for the set-up.”

The official added that the cost of catering will be Rs 18,000 per person. The cost of setting up everything for three days will come down to Rs 30 lakh and catering for the guests for over three ceremonies will be about Rs 43 lakh. “So, the total expenditure for the pre-wedding functions is estimated to be around Rs 73 lakh for the couple," DNA quoted the official as saying.

So finally, all that math means one thing: Priyanka and Nick will be shelling out about Rs 4 crore just to book the hotel! Add the other expenses and you’ve got a pretty insane number! Right, that’s too much math for a day. Bye!