Breaking: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding pictures are out, here’s what they look like

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married through a Christian ceremony on 1st December. We had earlier reported that the couple would also follow with a traditional Hindu wedding. The much-awaited ceremony took place on 2nd December at Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan. While PeeCee earlier shared snaps from the Sangeet ceremony, we were almost impatient to find out how she rocked her bridal avatar in both her weddings! The wait partially comes to an end because the FIRST picture from her Christian wedding is here. People magazine has revealed the newlyweds' wedding picture on their latest cover.

As we earlier reported, both the bride and the groom were dressed in Ralph Lauren's creations. Priyanka looked stunning in her white custom gown while Nick's dapper look was certainly the highlight of the day. The groom was seen essaying a black Tuxedo. For their Indian wedding, Priyanka opted for a traditional red saree while Nick donned a Punjabi groom's attire.

On that note, let us also tell you why this particular wedding's couture is so special. At the 2017 MET Gala which was the couple's first public appearance together, they sat at a table hosted by Ralph Lauren. Lauren, a globally acclaimed designer, only designs selective weddings, but he is extremely close to the Jonas family and obliged when requested to do Nick and Priyanka's wedding attire! The two were also spotted at Ralph Lauren's 50th-anniversary celebration in New York this year.

The traditional Hindu wedding also took place on 2nd December. But which designer was handed the task to make PeeCee and her Dulha look gorgeous? That has not been revealed yet. We can only await pictures and meanwhile, admire how gorgeous they already look.