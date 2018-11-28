Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The Rock to be the special guest?

Get over DeepVeer, it’s time for Nickyanka to hog the limelight. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in the coming days and we can’t wait to witness this global gathbandhan. While all the details have been kept covered, we know that baraatis Joe Jonas and his fiancé Sophie Turner are here to be a part of their wedding. Well, let us tell you that one more international baraati is on his way to India to attend Nickyanka’s wedding. According to the reports, The Rock aka Dwayne Johnson is coming to India to attend the functions.

Now, let us tell you that The Rock was the cupid who got Nickyanka together. Priyanka did her first international film, Baywatch, with Dwayne while Nick worked with the hunk in Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Rest is easy to figure. With this, it is obvious that the couple will extend an invitation to the star. We got to know that Dwayne is going to be a part of Priyanka-Nick’s Jodhpur wedding that will apparently take place on December 2 and December 3. When will he land and what his schedule in India is yet to be known.

Dwayne had promised to come to India to promote Baywatch but due to some unforeseen reasons, he couldn’t make it. He had then sent a video message and promoted his film in our country.

Worth noting here is that not many from tinsel town have been invited for Nickyanka’s wedding. In fact, Karan Johar on his show Koffee With Karan did mention that he has not received an invite for one big wedding, pointing at Priyanka’s direction.

But Dwayne Johnson is special!