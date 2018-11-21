Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: The Sky is Pink team is already savouring on 'Shaadi Ke Ladoo'

With the wedding close by, international star Priyanka Chopra is busy shopping for her D-day with her mother Madhu Chopra. The mother-daughter duo was recently in Paris shopping for shoes. But PeeCee hasn’t forgotten her friends from The Sky is Pink. The bride-to-be sent ‘Shaadi ke Ladoos’ all the way from Paris to Chandni Chowk.

Costume designer Eka Lakhani posted a story on Instagram highlighting that PeeCee sent over a box of goodies to the team. Unlike the desi ladoos that we are used to, PeeCee apparently sent in ladoos with an international twist aka macaroons. Among the others to have received a set of macaroons is Farhan Akhtar.

Priyanka recently shared a picture of Jimmy Choo wedding shoes on her Instagram stories, along with the caption “It’s all happening.” According to reports, Priyanka and Nick will be getting married on December 1 in Jodhpur. It is believed that the Umaid Bhawan Palace is where the couple will become husband and wife.

Previously, the couple had been at the Beverly Hills courthouse to complete some paperwork in order to get a marriage license in the United States. Back in August, Nichyanka confirmed their relationship and their engagement with a trip to Mumbai. A roka ceremony ensued, followed by celebrations.