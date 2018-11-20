Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: This choreographer could be planning their moves for sangeet

The awesome Jodi of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone just got married and now it’s time for our desi girl Priyanka Chopra and her beau Nick Jonas to join in the bandwagon. The preparations for the same have begun in full swing. The couple is all set to tie the knot in December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur amidst a grand wedding celebration.

Well, the latest update on the same shared by Spotboye states that Priyanka and Nick’s wedding will be a three-day lavish affair that might include a mehndi ceremony on 29th November, sangeet ceremony on 30th November followed by the wedding on December 2, 2018. Well, that sounds so exciting!

The reports also suggest that for the Sangeet Ceremony, Priyanka Chopra has roped in choreographer Ganesh Hegde and well, that’s not where the fun ends. Our international Jiju, Nick Jonas is going to shake a leg to his desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood songs, is what we hear. Now, isn’t that amazing?

The sources add Priyanka Chopra is likely to don an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla attire for her sangeet ceremony.

Currently, Priyanka has returned to Delhi with her mom post their Paris outing or we should say wedding shopping. Ahem. On the work front, PeeCee is busy shooting for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, directed by Shonali Bose.