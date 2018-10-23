Priyanka Chopra: Nick probably knows more places in Mumbai than me

Wedding bells are ringing for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ever since they got engaged in August this year. It all seems like a fairy-tale to us, when we listen about their love saga. What started from a proposal on her birthday, is finally culminating into marriage, this December, if reports are to be trusted.

In the past few months, Nick has been to India with his ladylove, quite a few times. While one would assume that the American singer would be a novice to the galliyan of Mumbai, it seems he has quickly grasped the whereabouts of the city, as stated by Peecee.

In a recent interview to extratv.com, speaking about their trips to India, Priyanka said that it took him just three trips to get acquainted with the city. She said, “I think the first time Nick went to India, I was the tour guide, to Mumbai. I was like this is that this is this. By Trip 3 he was fine. When I was doing my meetings, he was meeting friends he was going out. He is fine now. Now, it’s his other home. He probably knows more places than me because I am not someone who likes to go out much. I am someone who calls friends over and stays in and he loves experiences. So, he does know where to go and what’s happening.”

Now, that’s one cool boyfriend!