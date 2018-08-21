Priyanka Chopra not satisfied with Nick Jonas' ring, wants a bigger one?

After the never-ending speculations over Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship, the pair finally got engaged on Saturday and the ceremony was followed by a night of celebration. Pictures of the Quantico actor flaunting her engagement ring on social media had sent fans into a frenzy, and while we still can’t get enough of the gorgeous diamond-studded Tiffany piece, Priyanka, on the other side, seems to not be satisfied with Jonas' precious ring!

Curious much? Hold on! We are talking about the latest Instagram story of the desi girl, in which she was seen with a huge ring-shaped balloon, probably from one of her engagement parties. She captioned the picture as ‘oh that ring!!!’

Talking about her real ring, Priyanka’s engagement ring is estimated to cost around $300,000, which comes to approximately Rs 2.1 crore in Indian rupees!

Post the duo’s formal engagement ceremony, the two recently visited St. Catherine’s Home for Orphans in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Jonas’ parents. The children of the orphanage were treated to a performance from both Jonas and Chopra.

In one of the videos, Nick can be seen singing the Jonas Brothers’ Lovebug and PeeCee looks all smitten.