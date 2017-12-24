Priyanka Chopra on Rakesh Sharma biopic: Was approached when Aamir was part of it, now I don’t know

With all the rumours of Aamir Khan no more doing the Rakesh Sharma biopic, fans were left quite disappointed. The soon-to-be made biopic on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma will be produced by Sidharth Roy Kapur and will be directed by Mahesh Mathai. Now after various speculations surfacing the internet, there’s finally some good news on the project. If latest reports are to be believed, Bollywood’s very own King, Shah Rukh Khan will now be playing lead in the film. It’s also said that it was Aamir Khan who urged good friend SRK to play this interesting role.

But PeeCee’s fans might be disappointed as on one hand we get to see Shah Rukh Khan but we lose out on seeing Priyanka Chopra whose name had long been rumoured to be attached with the biopic of Rakesh Sharma. But now that Aamir Khan is not a part of it, she does not know where things stand for the project.

“I have finalised two-three scripts. Now, I am left to make announcements. Yes, Rakesh Sharma biopic was one of them. I was approached for that film when Aamir was doing it. We were supposed to do in 2019. Now, I don’t know,” she told to a leading daily. When specifically asked if Aamir had quit the film, Priyanka replied, “Aamir is not in the film now.”

Later, when another scribe mentioned about SRK replacing Aamir in the film, Priyanka said “I don’t know. I haven’t got any confirmations. I haven’t spoken to Sid or Mahesh sir. As soon as I know, I will see.” Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, finishing her projects and signing new films.