Priyanka Chopra on sexual harassment: It’s the same thing everywhere

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Hollywood saw a domino effect with its tremors being felt and stories spilling out till date. But its effect is yet to touch the largest film industry, Bollywood. One of B-town’s biggest actresses, Priyanka Chopra wat a recent event visited the topic saying there’s not been a lot of calling out of sexual harassment in India.

The global icon was asked about this issue and said, "It’s the same thing everywhere. Whether it happens in America, whether it happens in India.” Elaborating on the subject she said, "There’s not been a lot of calling out of sexual harassment but there has been harassment. Abuse of power doesn’t only have to be sexual, it can be verbal, emotional. Like, I was kicked out of a few movies because someone’s girlfriend was recommended. That is also an abuse of power. I was new and those were important films for me.”

Last year, Priyanka Chopra slammed Weinstein and spoke about women empowerment at Marie Claire Power Trip. She said, "I don't think there is and I don't think there is only a Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood. I think there will be a lot more stories that will come up. That happens not just in India, but all over the world. It's the power of men trying to take away the power of women. It's about feeling powerful and macho. We watch the news and look for things that will be positive and that the world will be in a better place. But the reality is, the world is not. It's not just about sexuality. It's not about sex. It's about power."

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for the third season of Quantico in New York. The actress' second Hollywood films ‘A Kid Like Jake’ premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.