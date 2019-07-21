Onkar Kulkarni July 21 2019, 6.39 pm July 21 2019, 6.39 pm

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the eye of the controversy. Reason, the actor’s pictures where she is smoking a cigarette with mom Madhu Chopra has gone viral. While she is facing severe backlash for her act, which she did as part of her post-birthday celebrations in the US, on the other hand, one cannot stop looking at how she followed her traditional norms during her birthday celebrations. As seen in the picture, the actress looks glamorous in her red attire, and interestingly, she prefers wearing sindoor while sporting the western outfit.

Meanwhile, the viral pic where the entire family is busy smoking away hasn’t gone down too well with the actress’s followers. PeeCee is being trolled. They have been calling her a “hypocrite”. Reason, back in 2010, the Bajirao Mastani actress had tweeted, “Smoking is awful!! Yuck!!” Some also mocked anti-crackers campaign that Priyanka was a part of during Diwali. Plus, PeeCee in the past has opened about having survived chronic Asthama. All of this has led to a severe backlash.

PeeCee’s hubby Nick Jonas brought in his wifey’s birthday in style. He hosted a grand bash which was held at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida. The actress looked like a diva in a stunning red sequin long-sleeve outfit which had a dropping neckline. Her folks treated her to a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake that matched her outfit. “It’s as tall as me,” said Priyanka in her viral video, as she looked at the massive cake.

Great advice by our very own #PriyankaChopra Diwali is injurious to health, not smoking. Because Asthma is caused due to Diwali, not smoking. . A slow clap for her pic.twitter.com/S4SIuOq3yW — Amit Singh (@itsdigitalamit) July 21, 2019