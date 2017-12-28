Priyanka Chopra opens up on facing abuse of power, when will Bollywood have its Harvey Weinstein moment?

Bollywood is not only an entertainment industry but it is also a sexist den that is obsessed with its heroes. The industry women often slip into the shackles of exploitation, especially casting couch and its likes. However, there is rarely anyone when it comes to voicing the angst. After the innumerable accounts of women being assaulted and harassed by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and the bold #MeToo campaign, the scenario in Bollywood is worse than you’d expect it to be. But actress Priyanka Chopra, counted among India's top-earning film celebrities, has never shied away from speaking the truth and always has her head held high when it comes to her stance on the reality check.

"Not just Bollywood, I think it has struck a chord with everyone. #MeToo got popular not just in America but all over the world. Women across the world in every field and not just the film industry face abuse from a powerful man be it in the emotional, verbal, sexual, physical forms," Priyanka stated during an event.

The actress continued, "It is never easy for a woman to come out and say I was hurt or troubled. It just becomes easier when someone stands by her because most of the time they say a woman asked for it or it was her fault but it’s not. I believe women are not victims but survivors. There should not be a world where women survive, there should be one where they thrive."

Talking about her own struggles with men in power and demanding to be treated with respect, Priyanka added that she has faced "abuse of power" in her professional life as well. "I am very fierce. People are a little bit scared of me. When I walk into a room, I make sure that no one can... Yes, I have had situations when I have been thrown out of a movie and replaced by the actor or director’s girlfriend. That’s an abuse of power and I could not do anything since I did not cater to the whims and fancies of powerful men. I catered to my friends and colleagues who respected me. So I was treated in a certain way because I demanded it. My parents stood beside me and told me there’s nothing to be afraid of. But then there are women who have no support from family, friends, colleagues and peers. It gets difficult for them to do it all alone," said the National Award winner 35-year-old actress who has also found popularity in Hollywood.

Bollywood has so far not named and shamed anyone, but celebrities in general have condemned its prevalence. Anu Kapoor recently narrated on radio how dhak dhak girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit was once forced to a rape scene and she couldn’t even back out as the director exclaimed, “Rape scene toh hoga!”

On radio today, listened to Annu Kapoor tell the sickening story of how a young, petrified Madhuri Dixit was forced to film a "rape scene" with Ranjit because her director Bapu insisted she couldn't back out. "Rape scene toh hoga," he told her. — Zehra Kazmi (@ArhezImkaz) December 24, 2017

By the tweet, it can be assumed that the film was ‘Prem Pratigyaa’ that she did with Mithun Chakraborty. Incidentally, in a 2015 interview with rediff.com actor Ranjeet said, “I remember Madhuri Dixit was very scared to do a rape scene with me in Prem Pratigyaa. After the shot, she said she couldn't even feel me touching her.”

However A-listers like Madhuri Dixit is not the only one. Here’s a story of on-screen sexual assault in our own backyard from Yasser Usman's book Rekha: The Untold Story.

While we outrage about the rape in #LastTangoinParis here's a story of on-screen sexual assault in our own backyard. (Yasser Usman's #Rekha) pic.twitter.com/YYklg71Nze — Nikita Deshpande🐢 (@deepblueruin) December 7, 2016

Bollywood, when will you have your Harvey Weinstein moment?