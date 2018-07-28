home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Priyanka Chopra opts out of Bharat, makers seem to be chilled out about it

Priyanka Chopra opts out of Bharat, makers seem to be chilled out about it

First published: July 28, 2018 04:02 PM IST | Updated: July 28, 2018 04:07 PM IST | Author: Murtuza Iqbal

Friday saw social media exploding with speculations as Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar announced that Priyanka Chopra would no longer be a part of the movie, and that she informed him in the ‘Nick’ of a time. The news of Chopra’s alleged engagement and impending marriage spread like wildfire, along with the reports who would be her replacement in the movie.

While talking to Mid-day, the CEO of Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Productions, Nikhil Namit revealed that Priyanka has left the movie as she is getting engaged with Nick. He said, “Priyanka told us that she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly.”

Though Nikhil has called PeeCee unprofessional, we can’t help but notice something. The makers seem quite unperturbed with her exit which is quite surprising, given that PeeCee was the leading lady of the movie. Ali, who was the first one to jest about it, also took to Twitter to announce jovially that he would soon be introducing us to the new leading lady.

Quite astonishing. Remember how Madhur Bhandarker had gone on an interview spree when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had left Heroine with minimal notice owing to her pregnancy? You get the drift.

Anyway, there is someone else who has applied for the role of Nancy, the character which was to be played by Priyanka Chopra. Want to know who is it?

And Ali was not behind in replying. After all, he has a spot empty and has been looking for an actor to fill the same.

For the uninitiated, Sunil has already been roped in to play a pivotal role in Bharat.

Well, these conversations clear that the makers aren’t much worried about Priyanka leaving the film. Even they have come out and openly spoken about why PeeCee took this decision. Looks like PeeCee’s decision has not affected them much.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Ali Abbas Zafar #bharat #Bollywood #Entertainment #Priyanka Chopra #Salman Khan #sunil grover #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All