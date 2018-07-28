Priyanka Chopra opts out of Bharat, makers seem to be chilled out about it

Friday saw social media exploding with speculations as Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar announced that Priyanka Chopra would no longer be a part of the movie, and that she informed him in the ‘Nick’ of a time. The news of Chopra’s alleged engagement and impending marriage spread like wildfire, along with the reports who would be her replacement in the movie.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

While talking to Mid-day, the CEO of Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Productions, Nikhil Namit revealed that Priyanka has left the movie as she is getting engaged with Nick. He said, “Priyanka told us that she had to exit due to her engagement, two days ago. It was a little unprofessional of her to do it so suddenly.”

Yes yes yes ... we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules .... — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 28, 2018

Though Nikhil has called PeeCee unprofessional, we can’t help but notice something. The makers seem quite unperturbed with her exit which is quite surprising, given that PeeCee was the leading lady of the movie. Ali, who was the first one to jest about it, also took to Twitter to announce jovially that he would soon be introducing us to the new leading lady.

Quite astonishing. Remember how Madhur Bhandarker had gone on an interview spree when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had left Heroine with minimal notice owing to her pregnancy? You get the drift.

Anyway, there is someone else who has applied for the role of Nancy, the character which was to be played by Priyanka Chopra. Want to know who is it?

And Ali was not behind in replying. After all, he has a spot empty and has been looking for an actor to fill the same.

Hahahahaha ..... you are mad @WhoSunilGrover ... be like this always ...love — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 28, 2018

For the uninitiated, Sunil has already been roped in to play a pivotal role in Bharat.

Well, these conversations clear that the makers aren’t much worried about Priyanka leaving the film. Even they have come out and openly spoken about why PeeCee took this decision. Looks like PeeCee’s decision has not affected them much.