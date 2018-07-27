Priyanka Chopra out of Bharat, marriage to Nick Jonas on the cards?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' romance is setting Hollywood as well as Bollywood on fire. Be it them cosying up on a yatch, or holding hands at the Ambanis' wedding, love is clearly in the air. And now, we are ecstatic because there is an 'almost' confirmation that the desi girl is taking her relationship to the next level with Jonas! And the person revealing the same is none other than her Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. Oh wait, we should be saying her ex-director, because PeeCee has just walked out of Salman Khan-starrer.

Priyanka Chopra has opted out of Salman Khan’s Bharat in the ‘Nick’ of time, says the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar. Chopra is currently shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and was to start shooting for Bharat in August. The latest announcement therefore adds to the rumours that PeeCee may have finally found the man she wants to marry in Nick Jonas. Ten years her junior, the Jumanji Star was in India recently to meet Chopra’s mum.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Get ready for the wedding of the year because this one will surely grab all the eyeballs, with not only the attendance of Bollywood and Hollywood biggies, but also the Royals! *fingers crossed*

Priyanka has always been secretive about her relationships. Of course, the fact that she mostly was linked with married superstars didn't help the cause either. From Akshay Kumar to Shah Rukh Khan, the linkups, whether true or not, always led to tongues wagging.

But with Nick, the leaves have taken another turn, for the better. Since the inception, PeeCee took it slow and steady, with one appearance at the Met Gala 2017, and then another one straight at the beginning of 2018. And there has been no stopping the two ever since. Be it the sinister reports of the age gap between them, or anything else, they have been rock steady and even chilling with their respective families.

And with this announcement by the Zafar, we now know that we are in for a big, fat fusion wedding. Can't wait.