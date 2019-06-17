Priyanka Kaul June 17 2019, 9.21 pm June 17 2019, 9.21 pm

It was Father’s Day yesterday and our feeds were filled with posts and pictures by Bollywood celebrities. From throwback pictures to boomerangs, everyone posted messages for their dad. While Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and others took to their respective social media handles to post about it, desi girl Priyanka Chopra wasn't far behind.

She posted a picture with her dad, the late Ashok Chopra, mother Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddharth Chopra. The picture looks like it was taken in a shikara ride in Dal Lake, Kashmir. She captioned the post as, “Father’s Day on moms birthday.. it’s almost like dad is here celebrating with us. Don’t need a day to miss and appreciate you dad. I love you. #HappyFathersDay #daddyslilgirl for life.”

Incidentally, it was Priyanka Chopra’s mother’s 61st birthday on June 16. Unfortunately, Priyanka’s father lost the battle to cancer and passed away in June 2013.

The actress also wished her father-in-law, Paul Kevin Jonas on the day. She expressed her gratitude in the post where she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day @papakjonas I feel blessed to have you and @mamadjonas in my life! Thank you for taking me in as your daughter with so much love and warmth 💕 Love you loads.

#HappyFathersDay 😁”