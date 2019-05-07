Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's story came full circle at the MET gala 2019, the photos are jaw dropping!

Niyati Chawla May 08 2019, 12.04 am May 08 2019, 12.04 am

MET Gala has taken the internet by storm with our social media feeds buzzing with updates from the Annual Costume Institute Gala for the entire day. This year’s theme was ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay ‘Notes on Camp’. In Partisan Review, Susan once explained, "The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration."

Sticking to the theme, amongst other attendees for this fundraiser event, was Bollywood’s favourite couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Priyanka’s Dior’s Haute Couture dress gave a new connotation to exaggeration. Recently she shared new pictures of her looks on her social media channels.

It looks like Priyanka Chopra did her homework well!

View this post on Instagram CAMP: Notes on Fashion #MetGala2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram CAMP: Notes on Fashion #MetGala2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2019 at 9:25am PDT

Before the event, Nick in an interview said, "To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the Met Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her. So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine." It looks like he wasn’t lying. He complemented Priyanka’s extravagant ensemble with a white suit by Dior Men, fairly understated in comparison to her look.

View this post on Instagram Full circle ⭕❤️ #MetGala2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

Priyanka shared a shot with her husband Nick, with the caption Full Circle. Looks like she wants to commemorate that she properly met him, in 2017 at the MET Gala when they walked in together at the red carpet. A few days ago she also shared an Insta story saying, “the story I’ll definitely tell our future kids. How I met your father.” Well, even we cannot wait for the couple to start a family.

Last Month, in an interview, Nick shared, “I think that in everything we do, you know, my brothers and I, Priyanka and I, everything we do we think about the future and building something that becomes a part of a legacy in some way, and a story we can share with our kids in the future."

Every year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala takes place on the first Monday of May which is attended by the elitist. This charitable event, since 1995, has been hostel by Vogue US editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. And this year’s Gala saw the likes of Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele as the co-chairs.