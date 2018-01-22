Priyanka Chopra promotes A Kid Like Jake at Sundance Film Festival

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for the American crime thriller 'Quantico 3' these days. Recently, she was at the Sundance Film Festival to promote her second Hollywood film 'A Kid Like Jake'. PeeCee opted for a casual look and donned cargo pants along with a white high-neck sweater and a jacket. She also shared a photograph of the team of 'A Kid Like Jake' and glimpses from the event through her Instagram account.

The Desi girl wrote on her Instagram account, "So proud to be a part of #AKidLikeJake, a story that humanizes the struggle of parents trying to do right by their kid. This film breaks down the barriers of being socially correct, and encourages you to embraces the qualities that makes each one of us unique. So happy to bring my support to this already stellar cast. See you at the pictures...#SundanceFilmFestival"

💚 Camo 🖤 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:00pm PST

'A Kid Like Jake' has been directed by Silas Howard and written by Daniel Pearle and is based on his own 2013 play of the same name. The film also stars Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer.

Besides, Priyanka Chopra is all set to announce the nominations for the prestigious Academy Awards this year. She has been presenting awards in Oscar for two consecutive years now.