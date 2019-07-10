Rushabh Dhruv July 10 2019, 11.00 pm July 10 2019, 11.00 pm

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing all the limelight on the personal front, and the reason is, obviously, her never-ending PDA with hubby Nick Jonas. From the time both Nick and Priyanka walked hand-in-hand with at MET 2018, the desi girl has been buzzing the internet and how. That being said, in just a few days, Priyanka Chopra will be ringing in her 37th birthday. While the day the sensation was born is still a few days away, looks like PeeCee's mother can't contain her excitement already.

It so happened that on Wednesday, the star mommy, Madhu Chopra teased fans with a cute throwback picture of the Barfi actor from her childhood days. In the photograph, we could see a little Priyanka looking straight at the lenses while mommy dearest was smiling at her daughter. Clad in a pink warm sweater, PeeCee looked like a diva even in her childhood days. Madhu Chopra captioned the post "Birthday bumps... Coming up!" Now, all we await is a sweet reply from the Quantico actress. Even the comment section of the same picture was all positive and one user even pointed out how Priyanka is a replica of her maa. The user wrote, 'like mother, like daughter.'

Have a look at the post shared by Madhu Chopra below:

View this post on Instagram Birthday bumps... coming up!!! A post shared by Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@madhumalati) on Jul 10, 2019 at 2:27am PDT

Recently, Priyanka was in the news, thanks to her pool-worthy pictures, clicked by hubby Nick Jonas. The couple is indeed having a gala time holidaying in Tuscany, Italy.