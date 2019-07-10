Actor Priyanka Chopra has been grabbing all the limelight on the personal front, and the reason is, obviously, her never-ending PDA with hubby Nick Jonas. From the time both Nick and Priyanka walked hand-in-hand with at MET 2018, the desi girl has been buzzing the internet and how. That being said, in just a few days, Priyanka Chopra will be ringing in her 37th birthday. While the day the sensation was born is still a few days away, looks like PeeCee's mother can't contain her excitement already.
It so happened that on Wednesday, the star mommy, Madhu Chopra teased fans with a cute throwback picture of the Barfi actor from her childhood days. In the photograph, we could see a little Priyanka looking straight at the lenses while mommy dearest was smiling at her daughter. Clad in a pink warm sweater, PeeCee looked like a diva even in her childhood days. Madhu Chopra captioned the post "Birthday bumps... Coming up!" Now, all we await is a sweet reply from the Quantico actress. Even the comment section of the same picture was all positive and one user even pointed out how Priyanka is a replica of her maa. The user wrote, 'like mother, like daughter.'
Have a look at the post shared by Madhu Chopra below:
Birthday bumps... coming up!!!
Recently, Priyanka was in the news, thanks to her pool-worthy pictures, clicked by hubby Nick Jonas. The couple is indeed having a gala time holidaying in Tuscany, Italy.
Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol 😝 📷@nickjonas 👙 ☀️ 🍸 💏
Meanwhile, the diva will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.