Before she was the Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra was daddy's little girl, and she will always be - the tattoo on her wrist is a constant evidence of the fact. Her father, Ashok Chopra, was a physician in the Indian Army and was a person full of zeal and joy. He was mighty proud of his daughter and she loved him to bits. The man breathed his last five years ago, but his memories shall forever stay in PeeCee's heart. Today being his birthday, Priyanka took to social media to share a video montage, the best moments of her father and Nick Jonas, her fiancé, was the first one to react on the same.

Priyanka is obviously missing her father a lot, especially at this special juncture of her life. PeeCee, who had been dating American singer Nick Jonas in a hush-hush affair for the past one year, made her relationship official, last week. The Jonas family, sans the other brothers, flew down to Mumbai, where Priyanka and Nick’s roka ceremony took place. Priyanka and Nick both made the revelation in the most adorable manner, on their respective social media handles.

Much has been said about the age difference between Priyanka and Nick, with memes flowing already. However, we are sure, had Priyanka's dad been there to witness the moment, he would have been overjoyed at his daughter's choice. He must be spreading a cheer, wherever he is, making it a happy place.