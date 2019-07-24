Darshana Devi July 24 2019, 3.41 pm July 24 2019, 3.41 pm

When is Priyanka Chopra not in the news? From hosting opulent parties to red carpet appearances or PDAs with hubby Nick Jonas, PeeCee always grabs the top trends. She is currently in the limelight for two reasons. One, for her birthday pictures which have sparked hilarious memes on social media and another, for the picture where she was captured smoking. It sparked a controversy in which netizens reminded her of the time when she campaigned for a cracker-free Diwali and labelled her as a hypocrite. Amidst all the hullabaloo and royally ignoring the backlashes, Priyanka put up a late post on Wednesday, thanking her fans for the birthday wishes.

“Thank you so much for all the wonderful birthday messages and wishes... You have made my day extremely special,” she wrote apologising for the late response as she was apparently on a ‘bit of break from technology’. She wrapped up her message with a series of love-struck and kiss emojis.

The Quantico star had a ball on her birthday night and Nick made sure to make it special. Donning a shimmery red birthday dress with a ‘birthday girl’ tiara, the former Miss World cut a stunningly adorned five-tier cake. The night had the attendance of Priyanka’s family members, Madhu Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.