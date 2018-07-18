Priyanka Chopra rings in her 36th birthday with Nick Jonas in London

It’s Priyanka Chopra’s 36th birthday and how can it not be special? The actress spent her special day with her boyfriend Nick Jonas over an intimate dinner in London. The two are literally inseparable and we love how they are setting some serious couple goals for all. The two though have never admitted openly about their relationship but on the other hand have never shied away from holding hands in public. Same was the case last night.

The actress took to her Instagram and uploaded the picture from her birthday celebration with Nick Jonas.

The picture sees Priyanka leading the way towards the car and Nick following her as they take an exit from the restaurant. Eventually, the two held hands and made their way into their vehicle. For her birthday, Priyanka opted to wear polka dotted flared pants and paired it with a choker top.

Just a few days back, the couple was papped on a double date with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee Sophie Turner in London.

Nick and Priyanka in London 📸 A post shared by The Jonas Diaries (@thejonasdiaries) on Jul 16, 2018 at 6:13pm PDT

Well, looks like the Baywatch actress had a gala time with beau Nick Jonas.

