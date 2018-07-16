Isn’t It Romantic: Priyanka Chopra rubs off her desi moves on to her Hollywood co-stars

Priyanka Chopra is acing Bollywood and Hollywood, one step at a time. After mesmerising us with her slick act in Quantico and vile vamp avatar in Baywatch, she is currently shooting for a breezy romance, Isn’t It Romantic? And guess what, she made Bollywood happen on the sets! She took to Instagram to share pictures from a song that they were shooting, and we are in love with the Desi moves she is acing. Even the other stars are in awe of her.

These pictures are a proof that PeeCee has brushed off her Desi moves on to her Isn’t it Romantic? co-stars Rebel Wilson, Andy Bovine and others. We aren’t complaining at all. The exhilaration is visible on their faces.

The Baywatch actor’s plate looks full for now as she will be teaming up with Salman Khan and Disha Patani for director Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. On the other hand, Priyanka has also begun preparations for director Shonali Bose’s next The Sky Is Pink which also stars Dangal actress Zaira Wasim in the lead, along with Farhan Akhtar.​