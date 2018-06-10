Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional video on her father's fifth death anniversary

June 10th marks the fifth death anniversary of Dr. Ashok Chopra, father of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. The actress recently took to her Instagram account and shared an emotional video comprising of pictures with her dad, late Dr. Ashok Chopra.

5 years today. Miss u dad A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 10, 2018 at 1:42am PDT

The Baywatch actress was very close to her father and also sports a tattoo in memory of her father on her right arm.

Post the demise of her father, Priyanka has grown by heaps and bounds on professional front. She is currently juggling between her Bollywood and Hollywood careers. On occasions, PeeCee has revealed how she misses her father and how she wishes he were alive.

The actress who has also ventured into production has produced film’s in Marathi, Punjabi and Bhojpuri languages. In one the film’s that she produced, PeeCee had incorporated a song sung by her father. It was in the Punjabi film name Sarvaan that had a rendition of a Punjabi track sung by Dr Ashok Chopra.

Well, we are sure that if Dr Ashok Chopra would have been alive, he would have been a very proud father.